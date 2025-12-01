Bodrum’s Çökertme Kebab on global gastronomy list

MUĞLA

Bodrum, one of Türkiye’s leading tourism destinations, once again highlights the culinary prestige of its registered çökertme kebab by securing the seventh spot on an international gastronomy ranking.

Prepared in the Milas and Bodrum regions, the dish features beef cooked with special spices, served over matchstick-thin fried potatoes and topped with tomato sauce, with optional garlic yogurt. It is popular among locals, domestic tourists and international visitors.

The kebab’s ranking on TasteAtlas’ “100 Best Dishes in the World” list positions it among the most common and sought-after items on local restaurant menus. The dish recently received a geographical indication through efforts by the Bodrum Chamber of Commerce (BODTO), boosting its recognition on a global stage and becoming a source of pride for the district.

Mahmut Serdar Kocadon, head of BODTO, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the organization is pleased to see the dish recognized among the world’s finest.

“It is a great honor that çökertme kebab ranks seventh among thousands of dishes worldwide,” Kocadon said. “From now on, the most important thing is that the kebab is prepared and served according to its authentic recipe.”

A committee comprising representatives from the district agriculture directorate, Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, and BODTO has been established to oversee the authenticity of the dish. Hotels and restaurants are encouraged to consult the committee when preparing it. Businesses following the authentic recipe may display a sign reading, “We serve authentic çökertme kebab here.”

Ismail Düşmez, general manager of a five-star hotel in Bitez, said the dish originates from Milas’ Çökertme village and dates back to the 19th century. He described it as a practical and quick meal traditionally prepared by local Yörüks. “Since then, its popularity has grown. It is now among the world’s top 10 dishes. Visitors from across the globe love its flavor, which is why it is so widely chosen,” he said.

Restaurant operations manager Okan Öksüz added that çökertme kebab has long been a staple on menus and is one of Bodrum’s signature dishes, especially enjoyed by both domestic and international tourists during the summer.

Chef Kadir Çalışan, a specialist in çökertme kebab, noted that while they prepare dozens of dishes, this particular kebab attracts strong interest from both locals and foreign visitors.