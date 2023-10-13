Bodrum sustains high demand as ‘yellow summer’ unfolds

MUĞLA

The bustling summer gracefully transitions to what's referred to as the "yellow summer” in Türkiye’s paramount tourism hub Bodrum, allowing the region's tourism industry to continue thriving with an impressive 70 percent occupancy rate in hotels.

The "yellow summer," traditionally characterized by the waning of scorching temperatures in mid-October, coincides with the resumption of schools and the commencement of the academic year, which may somewhat reduce the influx of local tourists, but the region still warmly embraces its foreign guests, predominantly of middle age.

Ömer Faruk Dengiz, the head of the Bodrum Hoteliers Association, noted that one of the primary factors contributing to the sustained high occupancy during this end-of-season period is the post-season discounts and promotional campaigns.

"Bodrum is currently experiencing its most budget-friendly phase. The demand remains strong during October, often referred to as the ‘yellow summer.’ We are witnessing substantial demand from international travelers during this period. Despite schools starting their education, weekends see a substantial uptick in domestic demand. During this time, our guests are encountering difficulties securing domestic flight tickets," Dengiz said.

Dengiz expressed optimism that sector representatives in the tourist town will achieve their goal of welcoming 1 million foreign tourists by year-end.

Noting that there has been a partial increase in the number of tourists arriving by sea and air compared to the previous year, Dengiz said that Bodrum has been the preferred destination this year, particularly for tourists hailing from Poland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

"In addition, Russian tourists have shown considerable interest. Cruise ships have provided tremendous support to this season, which is still ongoing. A significant number of hotels in the city will remain open until the end of October. We anticipate that international flights will continue until Nov. 3. Hotels currently in operation boast a remarkable occupancy rate exceeding 70 percent,” he said.

"During this period, Bodrum is especially favored by guests aged 40 and above. Prices in bed-and-breakfast style hotels begin at 700 Turkish Liras per day, while all-inclusive hotels start at 1,500 liras per person. Looking ahead to next year, we remain committed to our longstanding motto for the season: It’s not over until we say it’s over,'" Dengiz said.