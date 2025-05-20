Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor

Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor

MUĞLA
Bodrum should impose tourist fee, says mayor

Türkiye’s foremost tourism destination, Bodrum, should impose a levy on incoming visitors to reconcile the disproportion between service capacity and the surging seasonal population, its mayor has proposed.

“This is a practice embraced globally — why should we be the exception?” Mayor Tamer Mandalinci proposed at a press briefing, as quoted by daily Milliyet.

He underscored the fiscal strain faced by the municipality during the high season, when the town’s infrastructure is compelled to support a population several times its official census count.

Despite Bodrum’s official population standing at approximately 203,000, the figure rarely dips below 450,000, even in the off-season.

During peak summer months and public holidays, the town’s population can swell to over 1 million, placing extraordinary pressure on local services.

Mandalinci lamented that although Bodrum ranks among Türkiye’s most frequented locales, it continues to operate year-round under a static, predetermined municipal budget.

This mismatch severely hampers the municipality’s capacity to scale services in accordance with seasonal demands, he said.

Mandalinci suggested that even a small fee — such as a 3 euro charge per visitor, split equally between the Bodrum Municipality, Muğla Municipality and the Governor’s office — could generate substantial revenue to support much-needed local investments.

Tourism levies are prevalent in popular destinations across Europe. Most notably, Venice, one of Italy’s most frequented cities, currently imposes a 5 euros fee on day-trippers, a measure designed to offset the infrastructural and environmental toll of mass tourism.

A parallel proposal was floated last month by Ahmet Aras, the mayor of Muğla, the province that encompasses the Bodrum district.

“Provinces like Antalya, Muğla and Aydın are compelled to provide services to populations that, during the summer months, exceed their official numbers manyfold,” Aras stated.

“Our expenditures during the tourism season often exceed our revenues by a factor of three to five,” he added. “This is patently unsustainable. To redress this fiscal imbalance, we urgently need to explore alternative revenue models — such as municipal or tourism-specific taxation frameworks.”

tourist ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

    Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

  2. Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

    Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

  3. England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

    England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

  4. Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan

    Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan

  5. Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood 'threat'

    Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood 'threat'
Recommended
Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir
Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus
Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces
Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time

Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time
US stresses new era of partnership with Türkiye following Syria discussions

US stresses 'new era of partnership' with Türkiye following Syria discussions
DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process
Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria
WORLD England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

Health authorities in England Wednesday announced the rollout of a world first vaccine program for gonorrhea, amid record levels of the sexually transmitted disease.
ECONOMY Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

The leading Turkish telecom company Turkcell has announced that its subsidiary, TDC Veri Hizmetleri (TDC), has secured 100 million euros in murabaha financing through a strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Bank.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿