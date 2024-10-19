Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

MUĞLA
Bodrum, a renowned holiday destination in the western province of Muğla, has been named a finalist in the prestigious National Geographic magazine’s “Best of the World 2025: Readers’ Choice” selection.

The announcement, made on National Geographic Travel’s Instagram account, which boasts more than 46.5 million followers, highlighted Bodrum’s increasing global appeal.

Located on the southwestern coast of Türkiye, Bodrum’s top attractions include the medieval Bodrum Castle, the ancient Mausoleum at Halicarnassus and the vibrant Bodrum Marina, alongside its stunning beaches like Bitez and luxury spots like Yalıkavak Marina.

Recognized for its modern amenities, rich cultural experiences, and breathtaking Mediterranean views, Bodrum continues to draw attention as one of the top travel spots.

National Geographic emphasized that Bodrum’s stylish hotels and luxury facilities provide visitors with diverse options to unwind and explore, making it a top contender in the global tourism scene.

Other cities that joined Bodrum on the 2025 finalist list include Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, New Orleans in the United States, Cusco in Peru and Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The finalists were chosen through an Instagram poll, inviting the magazine’s worldwide audience to select their favorite destinations.

