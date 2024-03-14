Ölüdeniz featured in world’s best beaches

Nestled in Ölüdeniz, Türkiye’s Blue Lagoon emerges among the world's finest beaches, recognized by the Daily Mail's compilation of “Best Beaches in the World” as summer approaches.

The United Kingdom's leading newspaper, the Daily Mail, reached out to international travel experts and industry insiders to inquire about the “Best Beaches in the World.”

Türkiye made its mark on the list with the inclusion of the Blue Lagoon. Located in Ölüdeniz, a district of Muğla's Fethiye, Blue Lagoon beach was selected as a stand-out.

Answering a question about the Blue Lagoon, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, remarked, "The area around Dalaman in Türkiye has been dubbed the Turquoise Coast, and it’s easy to see why when you feast your eyes on its pristine azure waters. There’s an abundance of beaches to enjoy, but one that really stands out for me is the Blue Lagoon at Ölüdeniz.

“It sits in an emerald-green national park and its wide bay, white sands, vibrant blue waters and mountainous backdrop make it the perfect place to unwind,” he added.

Located at the southern end of Ölüdeniz, a beach known for its crystal-clear waters and golden sands, the Blue Lagoon is a corner of paradise with its turquoise sea and natural beauty. Situated within the Ölüdeniz Nature Park, the Blue Lagoon’s allure is being preserved. Ölüdeniz Beach and the Blue Lagoon provide an excellent environment for water sports and outdoor activities. Additionally, the 1960-meter-high Babadağ mountain in the region is a world-famous paragliding center.

Accompanying the Blue Lagoon, the roster of the "Best Beaches in the World" comprises 20 recommendations put forth by travel experts, including Datai Beach in Malaysia, Youghal Beach in Ireland, Walker Bay Beach in South Africa, Harlyn Bay in England, Carvalhal Beach in Portugal and Son Bunyola in Mallorca.

