Blinken warns Kazakhstan that Russians may stay

  • January 08 2022 10:18:00

WASHINGTON
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Jan. 7 that Kazakhstan will find it difficult to lower Russian influence after inviting in troops to quell unrest.

"I think one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken told reporters.

Kazakhstan invited in the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization to combat rare protests sparked by concern over fuel prices.

"It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it’s not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance," Blinken said.

He called on foreign troops and Kazakh authorities to "adhere to international human rights standards," hours after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia for assistance and issued shoot-to-kill orders.

Blinken, who spoke with his counterpart from Kazakhstan on Thursday, renewed his call for respect for peaceful protests, media freedom and for the end of an internet blackout.

"We’re watching the situation with real concern and we’re encouraging everyone to find a peaceful resolution," he said.

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and contributing to the surge of infections that in just two weeks more than doubled the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.
