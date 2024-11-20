Blinken praises Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts

WASHINGTON

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Rio de Janeiro, underscoring the importance of Türkiye's role in advancing diplomatic solutions to pressing regional conflicts.

The meeting focused on collaborative efforts to address crises in Lebanon, Gaza, and the South Caucasus, reaffirming both nations' commitment to peace and stability in these regions. Blinken and Fidan emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities and the disarmament of armed groups.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was also a key point of discussion. Both leaders highlighted the importance of ongoing relief efforts and the necessity of ending the war and ensuring the release of all hostages. Secretary Blinken praised Türkiye's role in addressing the humanitarian needs of the region and facilitating channels of communication for conflict resolution.

The Gaza conflict, which began after the Hamas attack on Israel last October, has claimed nearly 44,000 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children, according to official figures.

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions, with Israel conducting heavy military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon. U.S. Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein recently visited Lebanon for ceasefire talks regarding the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The meeting also covered the significance of achieving a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus, with Secretary Blinken expressing U.S. support for Türkiye's efforts in promoting stability and reconciliation in the region.

Both leaders expressed optimism about continued collaboration in pursuit of regional and international peace.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the U.S. government's encouragement of Türkiye's diplomatic contributions, stating, "Türkiye has been a critical partner in fostering dialogue and addressing some of the most challenging conflicts in the region. Secretary Blinken's meeting with Foreign Minister Fidan today reflects our shared commitment to finding peaceful and lasting solutions."