Black Pumas to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Black Pumas, which topped the charts with the song “Colors,” will perform as part of the “PSM Loves Summer By %100 Müzik” concert series.

As one of the most exciting bands of recent times with their powerful and mind-bending “psychedelic soul” style, Black Pumas will take the stage at Zorlu PSM on July 2.

Formed in Texas in 2017 by vocalist and songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist and producer Adrian Quesada, Black Pumas quickly garnered the attention of music lovers with their song inspired by the colors of the sky, “Colors,” and have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist” since the release of their debut album.

Having released their eagerly awaited second album “Chronicles of a Diamond” in October 2023, co-produced by Quesada and Burton, Black Pumas is one of the strongest representatives of psychedelic soul today. The band will share its powerful, passionate and inspiring songs with a Turkish audience.

Concert tickets are available in limited numbers at passo.com.tr.