Black diamond, largest ever cut, sold

  • February 11 2022 07:00:00

Black diamond, largest ever cut, sold

LONDON
Black diamond, largest ever cut, sold

The Enigma,” the world’s largest known cut diamond at 555 carats, went under the hammer in London on Feb. 9 for 3.16 million British pounds ($4.3 million, 3.8 million euros) having recently gone on display for the first time.

The rare black, or carbanado, diamond is believed to have been created when a meteorite or an asteroid hit Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago.

The 555.55 carat, 55-faced diamond reached £3.16 million, excluding the buyer’s premium, at an online sale held by London’s renowned Sotheby’s auction house. Carbonados are usually found close to the Earth’s surface, suggesting extraterrestrial origins.

“It is thought that this specific type of black diamond was created either from meteoric impacts producing natural chemical vapor deposition or an extraterrestrial origin -- from supernovae explosions that formed diamond-bearing asteroids which ultimately collided with the Earth,” said the auction house.

One of the most difficult substances to cut, the diamond had never previously been shown by its unnamed owner of the past 20 years. Experts took three years turning the rough diamond into a 55-face jewel.

WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

    Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

  3. President Erdoğan tests negative for COVID-19, to end isolation

    President Erdoğan tests negative for COVID-19, to end isolation

  4. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  5. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official
Recommended
Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million

Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million
Berlinale goes live as virus wave peaks

Berlinale goes live as virus wave peaks
French cave tells new story about Neanderthals, early humans

French cave tells new story about Neanderthals, early humans
World’s largest ancient theater in İzmit

World’s largest ancient theater in İzmit
US comedian Bob Saget died of ’head trauma’

US comedian Bob Saget died of ’head trauma’
Uptick in rhino poaching as S Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S Africa eases virus curbs
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Minister to meet with electricity distributors

Minister to meet with electricity distributors

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez will meet with representatives of electricity distribution companies in the afternoon today.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.