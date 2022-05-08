Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain title

LAS VEGAS

Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight world title with a unanimous points decision over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on May 7, handing the Mexican superstar just the second defeat of his career.

Russia’s Bivol, 31, improved to 20-0 with 11 knockouts while multiweight champion Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king who went in a heavy favorite, fell to 57-2 with two draws.

His only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.

Alvarez made boxing history in November when he stopped Caleb Plant to become the first man to unite all four super middleweight world title belts.

He had fought at light-heavyweight before, stopping Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to win the WBO 175-pound title in November 2019.

But there would be no late heroics against Bivol, who pressured Alvarez relentlessly throughout the bout and never appeared to be hurt seriously by the Mexican, who struggled to get past Bivol’s guard.

“He hurt my arm,” Bivol said, displaying a bruised upper arm that absorbed a string of punches.

“I felt his power, you can see on my arm. He beat my arm up, but not my head.”

All three judges scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol.

“I prove myself today, I’m the best [in my division],” Bivol said.

“Thank you, Eddie Hearn,” he added in a nod to the promoter, “sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin.”

That was a reference to the planned third fight between Alvarez and Golovkin, which had been tentatively planned for September.