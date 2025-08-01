Birds return to Hatay sanctuary as water levels rise again

HATAY

A bird sanctuary in the southern province of Hatay, which dried up earlier this summer, is now refilling with water, attracting migrating bird species back to the area.

Located in the Samandağ district near the Mediterranean coast, the Milleyha Bird Sanctuary is a critical stopover site for hundreds of thousands of migratory birds traveling between Africa and Asia.

Home to 314 bird species, the sanctuary had completely dried out in early July due to prolonged drought and irrigation channels diverting surrounding water.

As a result, many resident and breeding bird species had abandoned the area.

However, water has started to return to the wetland in recent days.

Despite no direct connection to the sea and closed drainage channels, the basin began to refill, a phenomenon some locals attribute to underground water flows and geological shifts.

Birdwatchers resumed their activities in the revitalized wetland, noting the return of numerous species.

“I recorded 25 different bird calls in just 10 minutes and managed to photograph several of them,” said birdwatcher Erol Yüksek.

“Redshanks, terns, gulls, sandpipers, and even a grey plover were back. As soon as water returned, the site came back to life. As long as the water remains, we expect many more species to return.”

The sanctuary is located just 300 meters from the Mediterranean Sea and typically holds water for 9 to 10 months each year.

Earlier this year, the environment ministry initiated efforts to designate the sanctuary as a protected natural site.