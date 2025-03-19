BIPO goes on a UK tour

ISTANBUL
Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) is preparing to meet music lovers in the United Kingdom as part of its 25th season.

According to a statement from Borusan, BIPO will embark on a tour from April 4 to 11 in Perth, Edinburgh, London, Guildford and Sheffield.

Marking BIPO’s first-ever U.K. tour, the journey will begin with a concert on April 5 at Perth Concert Hall in Scotland. The tour’s soloist will be cellist Pablo Ferrandez.

The program will feature works by Ferit Tüzün, Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Camille Saint-Saëns. Throughout the tour, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony No. 8, Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony No. 6 will be performed. Additionally, for the London and Sheffield concerts, the program will include Tüzün’s “Nasreddin Hoca Humoresque.”

Zeynep Hamedi, Chairperson of the Borusan Kocabıyık Foundation, reminded BIPO’s recognition and acclaim both in Türkiye and internationally, saying, “With this U.K. tour, BIPO is bringing not only its 25 years of experience but also its unique artistic vision to different stages. As an orchestra that consistently represents our country at the highest level, we are eager to share the universal language of music and achieve new milestones on the international stage.”

As part of its U.K. tour, BIPO will perform at Perth Concert Hall on April 5, Usher Hall on April 6, Cadogan Hall on April 8, G Live on April 9 and Sheffield City Hall on April 10.

BIPO previously gained international acclaim, becoming the first Turkish orchestra to perform at the BBC Proms in 2014. The orchestra embarked on a tour from Vienna to Germany in 2016 and participated in the Hong Kong Arts Festival in 2017, where it gave two concerts. In the same year, BIPO collaborated with Daniel Hope and Vadim Repin for a successful European tour.

Music lovers can follow BIPO’s U.K. tour via the “borusansanat” and “borusanistanbulfilarmoni” social media accounts, as well as through the website bifoturne.com, which will be active at the beginning of April.

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
