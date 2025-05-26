Billy Joel cancels concert dates over brain condition

Pop great Billy Joel cancelled a series of global tour dates after being diagnosed with a brain condition that worsened because of recent performances, he announced on May 23.

"Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus [NPH]," read a statement on the Piano Man's website.

The condition arises if cerebrospinal fluid cannot properly flow throughout the brain and spinal cord, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The excess fluid and pressure can cause brain damage.

The institution said on its website that NPH is rare, but can cause cognitive impairment including memory problems as well as trouble walking.

Joel's statement said "this condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance."

Prompt treatment can alleviate the condition if diagnosed early.

Joel's scrapped dates include several in Britain, as well as a packed schedule crisscrossing the United States from July 2025 up until July 2026 when he was due to round off his ambitious string of dates in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The "We Didn't Start the Fire" legend, 76, wrote "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

Joel has been a pop mainstay and performer extraordinaire since the 1970s, with a catalog of fan favorites including "Uptown Girl" and "New York State of Mind."

Last year he capped a decade-long residency with more than 100 shows at Manhattan's famed Madison Square Garden. The residency drew in millions of fans and grossed more than $260 million.

"This is my venue. Fortunately for me, Madison Square Garden is a world venue. You can play almost any other arena in the country and nobody else in the world is going to know about it," "the artist told journalists in the run-up to his 100th performance at the top arena..

Last year, Joel released his first new original song in almost two decades, "Turn the Lights Back On."

The Grammy winner has a laundry list of accolades to his name, including induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in addition to that organization's top lifetime achievement honor.

Joel is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well a Kennedy Center honoree.

A documentary film about his storied life, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 4.

