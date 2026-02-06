Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia

KIEV

A couple was killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, an official said on Feb. 6.

The 49-year-old man and 48-year-old woman died when their home in the city of Vilniansk was struck, regional military chief Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

The attack came after Russian and Ukrainian officials held U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi this week aimed at striking a deal to end Moscow's four-year invasion.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a separate strike on the regional center, also called Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov said in an earlier post.

Preliminary information indicated another Russian attack on the outer suburbs of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, with no immediate reports of casualties, regional military head Oleg Synegubov said.

The two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi yielded the first prisoner exchange in four months, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the discussions complicated and urged faster progress.

Kiev's lead negotiator later said the talks would continue in the coming weeks.

Fighting has resumed in recent days after the Kremlin said last week it had agreed to a U.S. request not to strike the Ukrainian capital Kiev for seven days, ending on Feb. 8.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure and causing outages that have left hundreds of thousands without lighting or heat in temperatures well below zero.

The mayor of Russia's Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, said on Feb. 6 that a Ukrainian missile strike had caused "significant damage to infrastructure" and cut power, heat and water to some parts of the city.

Initial reports indicated there were no casualties, he said on Telegram.