Restoration work continues at Sadabad Palace

ISTANBUL
Restoration work is continuing at Sadabad Palace, a key element of historical heritage in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district, the district municipality said.

The project focuses on uncovering the palace’s original architectural character by carefully restoring its walls and monumental gates. Around 120 meters of the surrounding garden walls, known to have been built between the 18th and 19th centuries, have survived to the present day.

Over time, the site was subject to various interventions. The area includes the Selamlık Courtyard Entrance Gate, the Harem Gate, the Service Gate, the Woodshed Gate, the Laundry Entrance Gate and sections opening toward the stream that are currently sealed.

As part of the restoration, stone claddings added in previous periods are being removed to reveal the original wall structure. Structural systems are being reinforced to ensure the palace can stand safely for many years. Conservation and repair work is also underway on marble claddings and columns.

Wooden doors and a marble-decorated imperial monogram that had disappeared over time are being reconstructed in line with historical documents.

Kağıthane Mayor Mevlüt Öztekin highlighted the palace’s importance in the district’s cultural memory, saying: “Sadabad Palace is one of the most valuable landmarks bearing witness to Kağıthane’s history. With this work, we are not only restoring a building but also establishing a strong link between the past and the future. At every stage of the restoration, we are acting with authenticity as our main principle.”

