Spanish art galleries stage week-long closure

GENEVA

More than 200 art galleries across Spain closed their doors this week in a coordinated, week-long protest against what they describe as an excessively high value-added tax on art sales, warning that the policy is damaging the country’s cultural ecosystem and weakening its position in the European art market.

The shutdown, organized by the Consortium of Spanish Contemporary Art Galleries, began on February second and is scheduled to continue through February seventh. During the protest, participating galleries suspended exhibitions and public programs, temporarily halting what organizers describe as their role as “free cultural spaces open to everyone.”

At the center of the dispute is Spain’s application of a 21 percent VAT on artworks, one of the highest rates in Europe. While European Union regulations allow member states to apply reduced VAT rates for cultural goods — generally ranging between beş and sekiz percent — Spain has so far declined to lower its tax on art transactions.

In a statement addressed to visitors, the consortium said the closure was prompted by the “paralysis and lack of response from the government” despite years of dialogue with cultural authorities. “We are suspending an activity we consider essential for society: free and constant access to artistic creation,” the statement said.

According to The Art Newspaper, Spanish galleries argue that the high VAT places them at a significant disadvantage compared with counterparts in countries such as France, Germany and Italy, where reduced rates are already in effect. Gallery owners say the disparity discourages collectors from buying art in Spain and makes it harder for emerging artists to sustain careers.

The protest also seeks to underline the broader role galleries play beyond commerce, including educational programs, collaboration with public institutions and support for young artists. For one week, organizers said, these contributions would be deliberately withdrawn to highlight their cultural value.

Galleries are expected to reopen on Feb. 9, but representatives of the consortium warned that without concrete steps toward tax reform, further collective action could follow.