Damaged foundation buildings in Hatay restored and rebuilt

HATAY

Thirty-three historical buildings have been restored and rebuilt in the southern province of Hatay following the restoration and reconstruction work initiated on foundation-owned buildings damaged in the earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023.

In Hatay, 84 registered historical buildings owned by the General Directorate of Foundations of the Culture and Tourism Ministry were damaged in the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

Following damage assessment studies, the restoration of mosques, complexes, churches, tombs, baths, inns and traditional houses has begun. In this context, 33 historical structures, including the Habib-i Neccar Mosque, considered the first mosque in Anatolia, as well as the Kanuni Sultan Süleyman, Sarımiye, Nardüzü, Caferiye, Hedbeli, Şekercik, Terzi Mehmet Paşa, Ebu'l Fütuh and Sarı Selim mosques, have been restored.

The Hünkar, Ali Çavuş and Şeyh Muhammed mosques, along with the Kuseyri Houses and the Reyhanlı Yenişehir Göl Değirmeni, are also among the completed restoration and reconstruction works.

Work continues on other foundation-owned structures, including the Bayezid-i Bistami Tomb, the Ulu Mosque, the Ağa Mosque, the Depruz Mosque and the Koçören-Şeyh Kasım Shrine. Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı told state-run Anadolu Agency that the earthquake deeply affected Hatay's historical artifacts, which represent thousands of years of civilization.

Emphasizing that the city did not "surrender" in the face of this earthquake, as in past disasters, Masatlı stated, "Within the scope of the century-long reconstruction and revival campaign, restoration and reconstruction works have been initiated for all our damaged historical and foundation artifacts."

Masatlı noted that a strong will to protect Hatay's history, identity and civilizational memory was demonstrated after the February 6 earthquakes. “These works are not just about stone, mortar and architecture."

Stating that the work on the structures is carried out according to scientific principles, Masatlı said: "These works are not just about stone, mortar and architecture. Each one represents Hatay's faith, tolerance, culture and the centuries-long march of civilization. The fact that life has started again in these structures today, that the sounds of the call to prayer are rising, that worship and cultural life are being revived, are the strongest indicators that history is rising again in Hatay. In our other historical structures where restoration and reconstruction works are ongoing, the process continues with the same sensitivity and determination. Our goal is to revive all the historical and foundation works of Hatay, remaining faithful to their original identities."