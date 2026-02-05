Syria inks deal with Chevron, Qatari firm for offshore exploration

Syria inks deal with Chevron, Qatari firm for offshore exploration

DAMASCUS
Syria inks deal with Chevron, Qatari firm for offshore exploration

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa receives the American delegation, led by Tom Barrack, at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria on Feb. 4, 2026.

Syria signed a preliminary deal with U.S. energy giant Chevron and Qatari firm Power International on Wednesday to explore for oil and gas off the coast of the country, which is still recovering from years of civil war.

Syria's new Islamist authorities, who overthrew former ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, are seeking to woo investors to rebuild and drawing closer to other countries in the region and the United States.

The state-owned petroleum company signed the memorandum of understanding in Damascus with Chevron and Power International at a ceremony attended by U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, the official SANA news agency reported.

"The deal marks Syria's first formal step toward offshore energy exploration," it said.

Some of the country's neighbours have already begun exploring for gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, and in certain cases exploiting them as well.

Lebanon wants to demarcate its maritime borders with Syria in order to expand exploration.

Under Assad, Syria signed deals with Russian companies for offshore gas exploration, but they never came to fruition.

The civil war that ravaged the country from 2011 to 2024 had hobbled oil production.

The new authorities recently regained control of the country's largest oil field, Al-Omar in the east, after Kurdish forces withdrew under a bilateral agreement.

Last May, Syria signed a $7 billion energy deal with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and U.S. companies -- including Power International -- to revive its crippled power sector following years of conflict.

The project includes four gas-powered plants in central and eastern Syria and a 1,000-megawatt solar farm in the south.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election
Taiwans TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant

Taiwan's TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant
Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls

Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls
Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct

Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct
Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices

Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices
Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue
Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher

Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿