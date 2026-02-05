Bezos-led Washington Post announces 'painful' job cuts

Bezos-led Washington Post announces 'painful' job cuts

WASHINGTON
Bezos-led Washington Post announces painful job cuts

One Franklin Square, home of the Washington Post newspaper in downtown Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced major job cuts, saying that "painful" restructuring was needed at the storied newspaper.

The Post, which gained legendary status when its reporting helped bring down president Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal, will see "substantial" reductions in its newsroom, Executive Editor Matt Murray said on Feb. 5. 

The shrinking of the Post comes as major traditional media outlets in the United States face intense pressure from President Donald Trump, who routinely denigrates journalists as "fake news" and has launched multiple lawsuits over coverage of his presidency.

Bezos, one of the world's richest people, has become close to Trump in the Republican's second term. His Amazon behemoth controversially paid Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a reported $40 million for a documentary this year, along with another $35 million for marketing.

Murray said the shifts at the Post reflect the radically changing economy for news media.

This "will help to secure our future...and provide us stability moving forward," Murray said in a note to employees.

He cited changes to the news ecosystem, from individuals who "generate impact at low cost" to AI-generated content, as well as financial challenges that have already produced rounds of cost-cutting and buyouts at the Post.

The Post did not disclose the number of job cuts, but the New York Times reports approximately 300 of its 800 journalists were laid off.

washıngton post,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election
Taiwans TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant

Taiwan's TSMC to produce advanced chips at Japan plant
Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls

Germany claws back 59 mln euros from Amazon over price controls
Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct

Maersk says to cut 1,000 jobs as 2025 sales down 2.8 pct
Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices

Shell says annual profit up 11 pct despite falling oil prices
Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue

Treasury raises 2 billion euros through Eurobond issue
Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher

Food prices surge ahead of Ramadan, driving inflation higher
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿