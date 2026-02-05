Stars of JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette series attend New York premiere

NEW YORK
The actors portraying the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette made their red-carpet debut on Feb. 3 at the New York City premiere of FX’s new series “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,” held at the historic Carnegie Hall.

Sarah Pidgeon, who stars as Bessette, appeared in an Art Deco-inspired dress featuring a black diamond-beaded pattern, a black ribbon detail at the front and white feathered trim. The 29-year-old actor is known for her roles in “The Wilds” and the 2025 film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and is also a Tony nominee for her performance in the 2024 Broadway musical “Stereophonic.”

Paul Anthony Kelly, making his first major Hollywood appearance as JFK Jr., opted for a classic black suit paired with an open-collared white shirt. The two posed for photographs alongside Naomi Watts, who portrays Jacqueline Kennedy in the series.

The show chronicles the high-profile romance between Kennedy Jr., the only son of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, and Bessette, a fashion executive whose life became the subject of intense public fascination. The couple married in a secret ceremony in 1996, fueling widespread intrigue around Bessette, who never gave an interview before the pair died in a plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 1999.

Inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book “Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy,” the series depicts Kennedy Jr. as America’s “most eligible bachelor,” while tracing Bessette’s rise at Calvin Klein, where she became a trusted executive to the designer. 

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” will premiere with three episodes on Feb. 12 on FX and Hulu. The nine-episode series will continue with weekly releases every Thursday.

