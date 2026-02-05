Türkiye and Egypt aim for $15 billion trade volume: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has emphasized the importance of collaborative initiatives with Egypt to achieve the ambitious target of expanding bilateral trade to $15 billion in the coming years.

Commenting on the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting held in Cairo, Bolat highlighted that joint projects across various sectors will be crucial in deepening economic ties and ensuring sustainable growth in trade relations.

Bolat noted that Türkiye and Egypt already maintain a strong commercial partnership, with trade volumes steadily increasing in recent years. He underlined that the next stage of cooperation should focus on strategic investments, industrial collaboration, and infrastructure projects that can create long-term value for both economies.

The minister also pointed out that Türkiye’s private sector is eager to expand its presence in Egypt, particularly in manufacturing, construction, and energy. He stressed that mutual trust and political will are essential to reaching the $15 billion target, adding that both governments are committed to removing barriers and facilitating smoother trade flows.

During the summit, he met with his counterpart, Egypt’s Investment and Foreign Trade Chairman Hassan El-Hatip, Bolat said.

He stated, “Together we signed a joint declaration, in the presence of our presidents, underscoring all the areas where we share a common understanding.”

Bolat concluded his remarks by expressing confidence that these engagements will strengthen Türkiye–Egypt relations on an institutional and sustainable basis, while delivering positive outcomes for both economies and contributing to regional stability.

 

 

 

