Historic bath to be reopened as museum

ISTANBUL

The historic Arasta Bath in Istanbul’s Fatih district will be restored and reorganized as an exhibition and museum space under a project led by the Fatih Municipality.

As part of the works to preserve and revive the district’s historic tissue, the survey, restitution and restoration project for the Arasta Bath received official approval.

Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan said the bath, which has survived for many years, is an integral part of the historic Arasta Bazaar, noting that preparing projects for registered heritage buildings is often a long process.

Stating that the structure dates back to the 16th century, Turan said the building would not be revived as an active bath since many of its original elements have been lost over time.

“Instead, it will become a museum and exhibition space designed according to contemporary standards, right at the heart of tourism,” he said. “At the entrance of Arasta Bazaar, it will serve both Istanbul residents and visitors from around the world.”

Turan added that the bath was built by Sedefkar Mehmet Ağa, the architect of the Sultanahmet Mosque, and that the project had been waiting for approval. With the necessary permits and tenders now completed, construction is expected to take about a year.

“When finished, we will have brought back to Istanbul and to history a structure that has remained abandoned for centuries,” he said. “These works are both a legacy and a trust handed down from our ancestors, which we are responsible for preserving for future generations.”

Highlighting restoration works, Turan said that over the past 25 years, cultural heritage sites in Türkiye have been revived at multiple levels. In Fatih alone, nearly 140 historic fountains have been restored and reactivated, alongside numerous primary schools, madrasas and other structures.

Fatih is home to nearly 12,000 registered cultural heritage assets, Turan noted, adding that around 40 percent of Istanbul’s cultural heritage lies within the district’s boundaries despite its relatively small size.

Once restoration is complete, the Arasta Bath will be open to visitors free of charge. Turan said the site will also feature exhibition areas and spaces showcasing women’s handicrafts, enhancing its cultural and social value.