Türkiye eyes new, strong perspective in ties with EU

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed its intention to develop its ties with the European Union on a new, strong perspective based on equality and inclusiveness, underlining the importance of taking concrete steps in the modernization of the customs union.

Ankara has conveyed its messages to EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who paid a two-day visit to Türkiye to meet Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

“We believe that a strong Türkiye-EU perspective, based on mutual interest and shared responsibility, and built on equality, merit, and inclusivity, is possible,” Yılmaz said in a written statement after his meeting with Kos and her delegation at the presidential compound on Feb. 6.

Yılmaz said they discussed the need for taking concrete steps to advance ties as well as the importance of a fair enlargement policy on the basis of the strategic nature of Türkiye-EU ties.

“Concrete steps to be taken regarding the full membership process to the EU, the updating of the Customs Union, visa liberalization, and the revival of high-level dialogue mechanisms are vital for Türkiye-EU relations,” Yılmaz said.

Türkiye has long been pressing on the EU to greenlight the resumption of negotiations for upgrading the customs union but blockage from Greek Cyprus has prevented any progress.

Bolat, who was present at the meeting between Yılmaz and Kos, said the two sides discussed steps to be taken for enhancing cooperation in a bid to further develop Türkiye-EU trade ties on the basis of joint competitiveness and economic security.

“We shared our views and expectations that the new trade and competition policies developed by the European Union should be compatible with the functioning of the Customs Union,” he stated.

Describing the meeting with Kos as very positive, Bolat underlined that two sides have confirmed once again their will to take concrete steps for expanding trade relations.

The EU stands as Türkiye’s top trade partner while the latter ranks as the fifth trade partner of the EU. The trade volume in 2025 exceeded 220 billion euros ($259.4 billion) in the past year.