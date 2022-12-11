Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

ZURICH
Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

The number of billionaires in the world dipped in 2022 due to Russia's war in Ukraine, monetary policy tightening, stock market falls and the Chinese economic slowdown, UBS has said.

Switzerland's biggest bank, which is among the world's largest wealth managers, said there were 2,668 dollar billionaires in March 2022 - 87 fewer than a year earlier.

It said they had a cumulative fortune of $12.7 trillion compared to $13.1 trillion the year before, after tracking their wealth.

"However, the total wealth and number of billionaires is likely to have fallen further since March 2022 due to declines in asset prices," UBS said.

There were 273 new billionaires in 2022, while 360 dropped out.

"It's a time of shifting fortunes. Rapidly rising interest rates, stop-start pandemic re-openings and war in Europe are feeding market uncertainty and volatility, with wealth created and eroded in almost equal measure," said the UBS Billionaire Ambitions report.

"Yet amidst the instability some themes persist -- especially the broad concept of smart innovators rising to the top."The sectors with the most billionaires were finance and investments (392) and technology (348).The billionaire population in the Asia-Pacific region remained the largest but slipped back by 59 to 1,084."Mainland China's zero-COVID policy slowed the growth after many years as the world's fastest-growing large economy," UBS said, as the number of Chinese billionaires dropped from 626 to 540.The number of billionaires in the United States rose from 724 to 735.

The numbers in western Europe fell from 474 to 467; and in eastern Europe from 154 to 127.

The number in the Middle East and Africa dropped from 91 to 89.The wealth of billionaires had shot up in 2021 thanks to the ultra-loose monetary policies imposed to stem the shock of the pandemic, which had resulted in a stock market surge, said the report.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye calls on Russia to push YPG off its borders

Türkiye calls on Russia to push YPG off its borders
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

  2. Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

    Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

  3. Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

    Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

  4. Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

    Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

  5. Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

    Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack
Recommended
Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting
British government turns to army ahead of wave of strikes this month

British government turns to army ahead of wave of strikes this month
Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent

Hepsiburada’s sale volume rose 66 percent
Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas
Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct
Turkish Airlines wins best design award

Turkish Airlines wins best design award
WORLD Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

ECONOMY Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting

The commission that is tasked with determining the minimum wage for 2023 is scheduled to hold its second round of meetings on Dec. 14.

SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.