Biden signs $100B government funding bill, avoiding shutdown

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a government funding bill into law Saturday, averting a potential government shutdown.

“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden said in a statement.

The legislation will fund federal operations through March 14 and allocates $100 billion in disaster aid, along with $10 billion in agricultural assistance.

The deal notably excludes President-elect Donald Trump’s demand for a debt ceiling extension.

“But it rejects the accelerated pathway to a tax cut for billionaires that Republicans sought, and it ensures the government can continue to operate at full capacity,” Biden added.

“That’s good news for the American people, especially as families gather to celebrate this holiday season.”

The bill passed with overwhelming support in both chambers, securing 366 votes in the House of Representatives and 85 in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed: “There will be no government shutdown.”

Trump, Musk oppose deal

The weeks leading up to the final vote were marked by political turmoil.

Trump and ally Elon Musk had publicly opposed an initial bipartisan deal, with Trump pushing for a debt ceiling increase — a demand that ultimately failed to make it into the final package.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had struggled to rally enough support, called the outcome a “good outcome for the country,” noting that Trump was “certainly happy about this outcome.”

Despite the tensions, the bill passed as Johnson managed to sidestep Trump's debt limit demands, relying on bipartisan support to secure the vote.

The legislation marks the end of a turbulent period for Washington as lawmakers look toward a new Congress and the looming debate about the debt ceiling.