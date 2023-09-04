Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

Asked about Xi reportedly not planning to join the gathering in New Delhi, Biden told reporters, "I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," without elaborating.

Bilateral ties between the United States and China face a long list of problems, from trade disputes to Taiwan's future to the expansive Chinese presence in the South China Sea.

The United States has been working to restore a more effective working relationship, sending a series of senior officials to China in recent months despite continuing friction.

On Thursday a senior EU official said that Xi would not be at the G20, represented instead by Premier Li Qiang.

Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rare face-to-face talks at the BRICS group summit in South Africa last month, but tensions also remain high between the Asian giants.

Relations between the world's two most populous countries have been in deep freeze since a Himalayan border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops in 2020.

joe biden,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Typhoon Haikui leaves trail of destruction in Taiwan

Typhoon Haikui leaves trail of destruction in Taiwan
Zelensky says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov to be replaced this week

Zelensky says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov to be replaced this week
Police investigate death during downpour at Burning Man festival

Police investigate death during downpour at Burning Man festival
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge
Biden tells Idalias Florida victims your nation has your back

Biden tells Idalia's Florida victims 'your nation has your back'

Libyan top prosecutor seeks details on ministers meeting with Israeli top diplomat

Libyan top prosecutor seeks details on minister's meeting with Israeli top diplomat
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.