Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

LOS ANGELES
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of worlds richest man

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant's rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company's largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world's richest people, worth $197 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

    Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

  2. Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

    Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

  3. Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

    Above-normal temperatures for March-May due to El Nino: UN

  4. Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

    Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

  5. Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

    Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies
Recommended
Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar
China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 2024

China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 2024
Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time

Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time
Şimşek rules out scenarios on real depreciation of Turkish Lira

Şimşek rules out scenarios on real depreciation of Turkish Lira
Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month

Annual inflation climbs to 67 percent last month
ECB to hold rates again, awaiting signs on inflation

ECB to hold rates again, awaiting signs on inflation
WORLD Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed 834 people last year, highest since 2015: rights groups

Iran executed a "staggering" total of at least 834 people last year, the highest number since 2015 as capital punishment surged in the Islamic republic, two rights groups said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Some 39 Turkish defense companies are attending the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) this year, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿