Beyoğlu’s landmark movie theater reopens its doors

ISTANBUL

A historic movie theater on Istanbul’s landmark İstiklal Avenue is set to reunite with its audiences once again on Oct. 3 following a comprehensive restoration.

The theater inside the Halep Passage, which opens onto İstiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district, began to face challenging times in 2017 as the digital transformation took the lead in the film industry.

Despite being able to manage until 2022 with the substantial support of cinema enthusiasts, the owners of the establishment ultimately declared the movie theater’s impending closure.

Following the declaration, the Istanbul Municipality took over the business to ensure the historical venue could run by remaining faithful to its original purpose.

The municipality’s “Heritage” teams, responsible for the restoration of numerous historical structures throughout the city, initiated an extensive renovation project for the cinema theater to bring it in line with its authentic design.

With the completion of these efforts, the Beyoğlu Cinema has now acquired a modern cinematic infrastructure, poised to once again become the hub for cultural gatherings, complete with cinema halls, a cafe and a foyer planned to host various events.

Curated by the municipality's Cultural Directorate, the movie theater will offer exclusive selections for cinephiles through a monthly program. In addition to selections like "The Magic of Cinema," "Your Choices," "Director of the Month," "Children's Matinee," and "Tuesday Documentaries," the venue will also host workshops and stand-up comedy shows for Istanbul residents.

Reunited with Beyoğlu and film enthusiasts after years, the Beyoğlu Cinema's inaugural "Director of the Month" selection will showcase the works of the legendary Turkish director Metin Erksan.

Prior to film screenings, discussions related to the films will be organized, bringing together directors, producers, actors, film critics and authors with cinema enthusiasts and aficionados.

Beyoğlu Cinema opened its doors to cinephiles in 1989 with Şahin Kaygun's film “Dolunay.” Since its first season in 1990, Beyoğlu Cinema has been a host to film festivals and, in 1994, became the first cinema establishment in Türkiye to be accepted as a member of "Eurimages European Cinema" under the European Union umbrella.