Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

ISTANBUL

Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney has been removed from office after being arrested in connection with corruption probes targeting the Istanbul Municipality.

The Interior Ministry announced that Güney was suspended as a “temporary measure” on Aug. 19, while an interim mayor to serve in his place will be elected by the municipal council on Aug. 22.

Th mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was among 17 suspects jailed late on Aug. 18 as part of the widening investigation. On Aug.15, police carried out raids on the homes of Güney, his adviser Yiğit Oğuz Duman and several figures tied to a municipal subsidiary overseeing cultural and media affairs.

In his testimony, Güney denied all charges and insisted he had no dealings with the companies implicated in the probe.

He is one of several opposition mayors arrested in recent months over graft allegations. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been in prison since March, along with more than 100 senior municipal officials.