Beykoz mayor suspended after arrest over tender-rigging claims

ISTANBUL

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has been suspended from duty after being arrested on charges of illegally interfering with public tenders, the Interior Ministry announced on March 4.

In a written statement, the ministry said the decision was taken as a "temporary measure."

The decision came after the mayor of Istanbul’s northern district, who was detained during a morning raid about five days ago, was arrested late on March 3, along with 12 other suspects.

The allegations against Köseler center around concerts held during the Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29, 2024.

During these events, various unlawful practices and irregularities occurred, including the execution of 20 million liras ($548,000) in payment for three events, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Among the accusations is the allegation that the municipality’s chief of staff received bribes.

Köseler denied the charges during his interrogation.

"I never met with representatives of firms participating in the tenders in my office or any other location, nor did I engage in price discussions, provide directions or give orders," he said, as quoted by local media.

He emphasized that the tenders were managed by municipal subsidiaries, not by him directly.

"It is beyond reason for me to know how these operations and transactions, with such a vast number of departments and personnel, were conducted," he added.

In the technical investigations, the suspects' interference in the tenders was also found in the messages within a WhatsApp group called "Beykoz Kahvecisi," meaning Beykoz coffee shop in English, formed by a company owner.

CHP leader Özgür Özel condemned the decision, while Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu stated that legal actions against Beykoz and other municipalities in the city marked a period that would be referred to as “Istanbul's Lawlessness."

In January, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat — also from the CHP — was arrested on similar charges.