Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

ANKARA

Türkiye’s illegal sports betting investigation is widening as prosecutors examine match footage and betting records from the past five years, expanding the probe beyond referees to include football players, club officials and their relatives.

The probe began after Turkish Football Federation (TFF) head İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu revealed that 371 referees were found to have betting accounts, with 152 actively placing bets.

Following his statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it had already launched an investigation six months ago and is now reviewing the past five years of data.

The scandal first came to light after a second-tier league match between Sincan Belediyesi Ankaraspor and Nazilli Belediyespor, a game that saw no major incidents yet triggered suspicions of widespread betting.

Disciplinary action was taken against both players and team officials, marking the first step in what has now become a sweeping nationwide inquiry.

Officials estimate that up to 3,700 individuals could ultimately be subject to scrutiny.

Under Turkish law, those found guilty of illegal betting face administrative fines of up to 330,000 Turkish Liras ($7,863), while organizing or facilitating betting can result in three to six years in prison.