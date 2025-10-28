Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

ANKARA
Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

Türkiye’s illegal sports betting investigation is widening as prosecutors examine match footage and betting records from the past five years, expanding the probe beyond referees to include football players, club officials and their relatives.

The probe began after Turkish Football Federation (TFF) head İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu revealed that 371 referees were found to have betting accounts, with 152 actively placing bets.

Following his statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it had already launched an investigation six months ago and is now reviewing the past five years of data.

The scandal first came to light after a second-tier league match between Sincan Belediyesi Ankaraspor and Nazilli Belediyespor, a game that saw no major incidents yet triggered suspicions of widespread betting.

Disciplinary action was taken against both players and team officials, marking the first step in what has now become a sweeping nationwide inquiry.

Officials estimate that up to 3,700 individuals could ultimately be subject to scrutiny.

Under Turkish law, those found guilty of illegal betting face administrative fines of up to 330,000 Turkish Liras ($7,863), while organizing or facilitating betting can result in three to six years in prison.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Michael J Fox revisits Back to the Future 40 years later

Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later

    Michael J Fox revisits 'Back to the Future' 40 years later

  2. Kahramanmaraş’s Grand Bazaar revives again

    Kahramanmaraş’s Grand Bazaar revives again

  3. Bone tools, beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

    Bone tools, beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

  4. ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ gets MeToo twist in prequel ‘The Seduction’

    ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ gets MeToo twist in prequel ‘The Seduction’

  5. Former thief warned Louvre of security flaws before heist

    Former thief warned Louvre of security flaws before heist
Recommended
Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged
Restoration work to protect 300-year-old stone houses in Bitlis

Restoration work to protect 300-year-old stone houses in Bitlis
Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule
Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft
24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens
TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal
Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day

Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day
WORLD Trump calls meeting with Xi a great success

Trump calls meeting with Xi 'a great success'

U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with China's leader Xi Jinping was a "great success" and said he would head to China in April for new talks.
ECONOMY Togg launches into European market in its third year

Togg launches into European market in its third year

 Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg is celebrating its third anniversary since its first rolling off the assembly line in October 2022, while also launching sales in the European market.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿