Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus
ISTANBUL
Five more players of Turkish football club Beşiktaş tested positive for COVID-19, the Istanbul club confirmed on Nov. 12.
In a statement, Beşiktaş said that two of those five players were currently in their national team camps.
The isolation and treatment process for the infected people have started immediately per the COVID-19 protocols, the club added.
The names of the infected players were not disclosed.
On Monday, the Turkish Süper Lig club had announced their three players tested positive for the virus.