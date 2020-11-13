Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

ISTANBUL

Five more players of Turkish football club Beşiktaş tested positive for COVID-19, the Istanbul club confirmed on Nov. 12.

In a statement, Beşiktaş said that two of those five players were currently in their national team camps.

The isolation and treatment process for the infected people have started immediately per the COVID-19 protocols, the club added.

The names of the infected players were not disclosed.

On Monday, the Turkish Süper Lig club had announced their three players tested positive for the virus.