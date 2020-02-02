Beşiktaş lift their morale with away victory

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş defeated Caykur Rizespor 2-1 in Sergen Yalçın's first match at the helm on Feb. 1.

At Yeni Rize Şehir Stadium, Beşiktaş found the first goal with a Burak Yılmaz's close-range shot in the 29th minute.

In the 36th minute, the home team netted the equalizer when Czech forward Milan Skoda's header beat Beşiktaş goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The Black Eagles' winning goal came from Gökhan Gönül in the 79th minute as they managed to get three points in Rize.

With this win, Beşiktaş are currently in the 7th spot of the table, having 33 points while Çaykur Rizespor are 11th with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Former Beşiktaş player Sergen Yalçın had inked a 16-month contract with Beşiktaş to replace Abdullah Avcı on Jan. 29.



Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 with first-half goals

Trabzonspor managed to defeat Fenerbahçe 2-1 as they jumped to third place in Turkey's top-tier football league on Feb.1

Playing at Şenol Güneş Stadium in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon, Fenerbahçe's German forward Max Kruse beat Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır with a close-range shot in the first minute.

Fifteen minutes later, home team Trabzonspor equalized the score as Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth put the ball into the Yellow-Navies' net for his team.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Trabzonspor managed to score with the help of Czech defender Filip Novak as they got three points at home.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe midfielder Luiz Gustavo got a red card after arguing with the referee in the 95th minute.

With 38 points, Trabzonspor climbed into third place with its victory over Fenerbahçe.

The Yellow Canaries slipped to the fourth spot of the table with 37 points in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The other results are as follows:

Medipol Basaksehir - Genclerbirligi: 3-1

Antalyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

