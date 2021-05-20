Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

ISTANBUL

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.

The Black Eagles arrived at their home stadium Vodafone Park by sea - an unusual way to celebrate a victory.

The team, club officials and technical staff headed to the home ground on Istanbul's European side from the Asian part of the metropolis on a huge boat as fans accompanied the team's ship on Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait.

Meanwhile, the Süper Lig trophy was delivered to Beşiktaş' home by Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey.

A mini-concert at the stadium was performed by famed Turkish singers such as Eypio, Aynur Aydın, Reynmen, Gökhan Tepe, Hayko Cepkin, Murat Boz and Mustafa Sandal.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Ozdemir was at Vodafone Park to give the cup to Beşiktaş. Experienced players Atiba Hutchinson and Necip Uysal lifted the cup in celebration.

At the same time, fans were outside the stadium to celebrate the triumph. Turkish police did not allow spectators access to the venue as part of coronavirus measures.

FIFA shares video of Beşiktaş' massive flotilla on social media

Separately, FIFA shared Beşiktaş' celebration video on Twitter, referencing their massive flotilla on the Bosphorus Strait.

"They did the double in style. They celebrated in style with one of the most passionate sets of supporters on the planet. All hail the kings of Turkey, @Beşiktaş," said FIFA.

Beşiktaş completed a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season, winning the Süper Lig and Ziraat Turkish Cup.