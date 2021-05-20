Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

  • May 20 2021 08:52:58

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

ISTANBUL
Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.

The Black Eagles arrived at their home stadium Vodafone Park by sea - an unusual way to celebrate a victory.

The team, club officials and technical staff headed to the home ground on Istanbul's European side from the Asian part of the metropolis on a huge boat as fans accompanied the team's ship on Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait.

Meanwhile, the Süper Lig trophy was delivered to Beşiktaş' home by Getir, a major online delivery service in Turkey.

A mini-concert at the stadium was performed by famed Turkish singers such as Eypio, Aynur Aydın, Reynmen, Gökhan Tepe, Hayko Cepkin, Murat Boz and Mustafa Sandal.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Ozdemir was at Vodafone Park to give the cup to Beşiktaş. Experienced players Atiba Hutchinson and Necip Uysal lifted the cup in celebration.

At the same time, fans were outside the stadium to celebrate the triumph. Turkish police did not allow spectators access to the venue as part of coronavirus measures. 

FIFA shares video of Beşiktaş' massive flotilla on social media

Separately, FIFA shared Beşiktaş' celebration video on Twitter, referencing their massive flotilla on the Bosphorus Strait.

"They did the double in style. They celebrated in style with one of the most passionate sets of supporters on the planet. All hail the kings of Turkey, @Beşiktaş," said FIFA.

Beşiktaş completed a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season, winning the Süper Lig and Ziraat Turkish Cup.

WORLD UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  2. Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

    Teachers above age of 40 to be vaccinated

  3. Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

    Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

  4. Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

    Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

  5. Artist paints ‘Turkish Saga’ in cities he visits with caravan

    Artist paints ‘Turkish Saga’ in cities he visits with caravan
Recommended
Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor
Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series

Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series
Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference
Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source

2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul: Source
Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion

Final 90 minutes to decide Turkish Süper Lig champion
WORLD UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian COVID variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 19 that COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.
ECONOMY Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister

Turkey to become producer of critical technologies: Minister

Turkey will become a producer of critical technologies, instead of a consumer, Turkey’s industry and technology minister said on May 19. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

Beşiktaş handed Süper Lig trophy in ceremony

The 2021 Turkish Süper Lig football champions, Beşiktaş, received the championship cup on May 19 in a ceremony as fans of the Istanbul club rejoiced.