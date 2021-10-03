Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

  • October 03 2021 10:16:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Beşiktaş bagged a narrow win against Demir Grup Sivasspor by 2-1 at home in a Oct. 2 Turkish Süper Lig match.

In minute 32, the Black Eagles' Turkish forward Güven Yalçın scored a fantastic right-footed volley in Istanbul's Vodafone Park, following his teammate Valentin Rosier's cross from the byline.

Sivasspor goalkeeper Muammer Yıldırım did not move.

Near the end of the first half, Beşiktaş manager Sergen Yalçın was shown a red card for his reaction.

Beşiktaş' Can Bozdoğan fell after a Sivasspor player's tackle. He seemed injured but the referee said play on. Another Beşiktaş player Serdar Saatci wanted to send the ball into touch for his teammate's treatment. But Sergen Yalçın rushed from his bench to kick the ball towards the pitch, reacting to the referee's decision, and he was immediately sent off.

In the 54th minute, Beşiktaş left-back Ridvan Yilmaz scored an own goal with a header, chipping the ball over goalie Ersin Destanoğlu.

Güven Yalçın scored the winning goal for Beşiktaş with a header in the area in the 69th minute.

Yılmaz whipped the cross from the left flank to assist him.

Sivasspor have taken risks for an equalizer but the visitors' Pedro Henrique wasted a clear chance.

In minute 82, Sivasspor winger Max Gradel crossed the ball for forward Mustapha Yatabare, who was in the Beşiktaş area.

Yatabare nodded the ball to Pedro Henrique, but the Brazilian, who was unmarked, missed a close-range half volley.

Beşiktaş won the match 2-1.

The victor Beşiktaş isin the second position in the league, with 17 points in eight matches, while Sivasspor is in the 12th spot with nine points.

 

