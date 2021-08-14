Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.

Beşiktaş took control of the match at the beginning, with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou scoring the early opener in the 9th minute, assisted by Kenan Karaman at Vodafone Park.

In the second half, 38-year-old veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, while Cyle Larin's stoppage time goal made the score 3-0.

The first game of the Süper Lig's new season was played in front of fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, under new safety rules.