Belarus has no immediate plans to adopt Russian ruble

Belarus has no immediate plans to adopt Russian ruble

TALINN
Belarus has no immediate plans to adopt Russian ruble

Belarus and Russia have no plans to adopt a joint currency in the near future, Belarus’ strongman leader has announced.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of Russia’s central bank, Alexander Lukashenko said that introducing the Russian ruble in Belarus would not be “an easy process,” and that the authorities in Minsk had no intentions so far of doing so.

“When it comes to creating a single currency and so on, this is not an easy process and, probably, not (one) for today,” Lukashenko said on May 29 during talks with bank governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Lukashenko has for decades relied on subsidies from Moscow to keep Belarus’ Soviet-style economy afloat.

The two countries signed agreements on the creation of a defense, monetary and customs union as early as in the mid-1990s, though differences have persisted between Moscow and Minsk regarding their implementation.

Russian support also helped the autocratic leader survive months of mass protests following the 2020 election that handed him a sixth term in office. The opposition and the West said the vote was rigged.

Last year, Moscow used Belarusian territory as a springboard to send troops and missiles into Ukraine.

Lukashenko said that Belarus’ economy was hit hard by the ensuing Western sanctions, but Russian bailouts and policies adopted by Russia’s central bank have softened the blow.

“Even our enemies admit that Elvira Nabiullina very quickly dealt with economic issues in Russia and with currency issues, especially in the context of sanctions,” he said.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
Schengen visa-related problems hurting tour operators

Schengen visa-related problems hurting tour operators
Efforts for food security to be ramped up

Efforts for food security to be ramped up
Sweden’s SBB property firm mulls sale as sector struggles

Sweden’s SBB property firm mulls sale as sector struggles
Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Free gas to help reduce May inflation: TÜİK

Free gas to help reduce May inflation: TÜİK
Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek

Erdoğan meets with Mehmet Şimşek
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.