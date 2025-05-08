Beekeeping routes aim to boost tourism across Türkiye

Beekeeping routes aim to boost tourism across Türkiye

EDİRNE
Beekeeping routes aim to boost tourism across Türkiye

As part of the ApiTURroute Project, Türkiye's specially designated beekeeping routes are expected to enhance tourism across the country by blending eco-tourism and local biodiversity awareness.

Presented during an event in the northwestern city of Edirne, the initiative invites visitors to explore beekeeping practices through curated travel experiences that highlight the importance of local production.

Offering an alternative type of tourism, this newly emerging tourism type involves activities such as observing bees, experiencing beekeeping practices and tasting apicultural products.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Aslı Özkırım, the manager of Hacettepe University’s bee and bee products research center, highlighted that Türkiye ranks second in the world in beekeeping and is home to a wide variety of honeybees and honey types.

“We often associate bees only with honey, but we need to be aware of their vital role in pollination and biodiversity. Around 75 percent of the fruits and vegetables you eat for breakfast exist thanks to bees,” Özkırım noted.

She emphasized the need to show consumers the ecological importance of bees in their natural environment.

In line with this objective, the project has established routes in the Thrace region, the southwestern province of Muğla, the northeastern provinces of Kars and Ardahan, the Black Sea city of Artvin, the eastern provinces of Tunceli, Erzincan and Bingöl and the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

“We take groups of 15 people, equip them with beekeeping masks and gloves, and give them a hands-on experience in the apiaries,” she said.

Participants, often professionals such as office workers, doctors and lawyers seeking a break from urban life, get to observe the challenges faced by beekeepers and learn about local products.

For instance, those visiting the Thrace route are introduced to oak honey and canola pollen, and they meet the genetically protected Thrace bee ecotype, Özkırım noted.

Visitors also explore historic landmarks and cultural events along the way, further strengthening tourism in the participating regions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  2. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

  3. US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

    US-backed group seeks to take over Gaza aid distribution

  4. Pashinyan says there will be no war with Azerbaijan

    Pashinyan says there will be no war with Azerbaijan

  5. EU chief urges 'common European solution' on migration as Merz visits

    EU chief urges 'common European solution' on migration as Merz visits
Recommended
Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals
EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty
Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions

Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions
Mardin heritage body seeks return of 900-year-old manuscript held by British Museum

Mardin heritage body seeks return of 900-year-old manuscript held by British Museum
One in five people show allergic symptoms in Türkiye

One in five people show allergic symptoms in Türkiye
WORLD Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Türkiye as an “extremely valuable and important NATO ally” on Friday, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with Ankara, including accepting an invitation to visit President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the near future.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿