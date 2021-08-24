Bear attacks volunteer firefighter

BALIKESİR

A bear has attacked a volunteer firefighter who was trying to put out a wildfire at Kaz Mountains (Mount Ida) in the northwestern province of Balıkesir out of what the team believes was panic due to fire and smoke.

Özkan Kaya, 28, who was hospitalized due to chest and leg injuries, is in good condition, doctors at the state hospital in the Edremit district have said.

A wildfire broke out at the Kaz Mountains National Park early on Aug. 23 and firefighters have been showing meticulous efforts to extinguish them since then.

With the aerial help of four firefighting planes and 17 helicopters, fires were prevented from spreading out as of early Aug. 24.

Officials believe the fire will be brought under control soon.

But while volunteer firefighters were working to put out the fire, the bear came unexpectedly and attacked the volunteer before running away.

Kaya, who had fractures and deep scars on his body, was immediately taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Fire Department announced on Aug. 24 that the wildfire that broke out on Heybeliada, one of the Princes’ Islands, has totally been put out.