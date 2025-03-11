Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston

ANKARA

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will attend the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, the United States, this week.

During his visit between March 11-12, Bayraktar will meet with his counterparts from other countries, including Libya and Egypt, and hold talks with senior executives of energy companies.

An agreement is expected to be signed between the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and American company TransAtlantic Petroleum during Bayraktar’s visit to Houston.

At the sessions he will attend, the Turkish minister will talk about the investment and cooperation opportunities in the country’s energy sector.

At his talks with company executives and government officials, Bayraktar is expected to discuss issues such as Türkiye’s efforts to bolster energy supply security, renewable energy investments, energy transformation and international cooperation.

Bayraktar’s discussions will primarily focus on topics such as the integration of innovations in energy technologies into Türkiye, steps taken in line with carbon neutrality goals, and regional energy projects.

Last week, Bayraktar unveiled that a total of 153 oil exploration wells will be drilled this year, mainly in the southeastern cities and along the northern Türkiye-Syria border.

He also informed that Türkiye's daily oil production reached 132,000 barrels by the beginning of March 2025 and currently, 7 million cubic meters of gas is produced daily from the Sakarya Gas Field.

CERAWeek is recognized as one of the foremost annual gatherings in the energy sector. The event convenes over 450 top company executives, 80 ministers and top officials and more than 10,000 participants from over 2,000 companies across 80 countries.