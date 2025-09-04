Bayraktar TB3 drone inducted into Turkish army

ANKARA

Defense Ministry officials announced on Sept. 4 that the Bayraktar TB3, a domestically produced armed drone, has officially entered the inventory of the Turkish army following the completion of inspection and acceptance procedures.

The delivery, revealed by the ministry's spokesperson Zeki Aktürk during a press briefing in Ankara, marks the first time the Bayraktar TB3 has been incorporated into a military force.

Manufactured by Baykar, the drone is described as the world’s first armed unmanned aerial vehicle in its class featuring a foldable wing design, capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships.

The project also envisions making the TCG Anadolu vessel the world’s first UAV carrier.

The Bayraktar TB3 offers increased payload capacity and extended flight endurance. Its beyond-line-of-sight communication capabilities allow it to be operated via satellite.

Equipped with smart munitions, the drone can perform reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence and attack missions simultaneously.

With its induction into the Land Forces Command, the Bayraktar TB3 is expected to strengthen capabilities in both asymmetric warfare and conventional operations, officials said.

Baykar confirmed in June that its tests on the TCG Anadolu were successfully completed. Between May 28 and June 2, the drone demonstrated fully automatic takeoff and landing, supported by image-based AI, the company said.