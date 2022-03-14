Baykar’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle enters production line

  • March 14 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle system (MUIS) named “Bayraktar Kızılelma,” has entered the production line, developer Baykar Technologies has announced.

The company aims to “carry out the first test of Bayraktar Kızılelma” in 2023, a statement said on late March 12.

Uploading photos of the prototype, Selçuk Bayraktar, the company’s chief technology officer, said, “It is coming.”

When asked why the vehicle is called “Kızılelma [Red Apple in English],” Bayraktar noted, “Red Apple is a goal that goes further when you reach and is always pursued. It will always carry us forward and into the future.”

He highlighted that the most powerful elements of battlefields will be unmanned systems, adding, “Manned warplanes will no longer be developed.”

