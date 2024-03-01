Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

ANKARA
Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

Akıncı, the armed unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Turkish defense company Baykar, has achieved a precise hit on a target at sea from a distance of 100 kilometers in a test launch using the domestically developed Çakır cruise missile.

As part of the Bayraktar Akıncı Project under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries, integration efforts for new ammunition and systems continue, with a new landmark achieved with the integration of the Çakır cruise missile.

The unmanned aerial vehicle conducted another test with the missile developed nationally by Roketsan at the Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district.

Taking off with the Çakır missile, Bayraktar Akıncı flew to the northern province of Sinop for a long-range firing test. Fired from the unmanned aerial vehicle at the Sinop firing range from a distance of 100 kilometers, the Çakır cruise missile hit the target over the Black Sea at a speed of 800 km/h with precise accuracy.

The Bayraktar Akıncı UAV, which entered the inventory of Azerbaijan, had its first flight on Feb. 9, witnessed by Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar. The export and cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2023 became the largest single export agreement in the history of the Turkish defense and aerospace industry.

UAV , industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

    Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

  2. Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

    Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

  3. Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

    Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

  4. Rihanna, Zuckerberg in India for party thrown by Asia's richest man

    Rihanna, Zuckerberg in India for party thrown by Asia's richest man

  5. Hackers stole 'sensitive' data from Taiwan telecom giant: ministry

    Hackers stole 'sensitive' data from Taiwan telecom giant: ministry
Recommended
Police officers to use lapel camera next year: Minister

Police officers to use lapel camera next year: Minister
Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case

Journalist gets 5-year prison term in MİT trucks case
Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center
Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released
Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya
Türkiye to update top secret security doc, reports say

Türkiye to update top secret security doc, reports say
WORLD Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning

Hundreds of mourners gathered near a church in southern Moscow on Friday, braving the prospect of arrests to pay their respects to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

Turkish banks’ profits decline in January, show data

The combined net profit of Turkish banks declined by 19 percent in January from a year ago to 32 billion Turkish Liras ($1 billion), according to the data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿