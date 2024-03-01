Baykar’s UAV integrated with domestic missile

ANKARA

Akıncı, the armed unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Turkish defense company Baykar, has achieved a precise hit on a target at sea from a distance of 100 kilometers in a test launch using the domestically developed Çakır cruise missile.

As part of the Bayraktar Akıncı Project under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries, integration efforts for new ammunition and systems continue, with a new landmark achieved with the integration of the Çakır cruise missile.

The unmanned aerial vehicle conducted another test with the missile developed nationally by Roketsan at the Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district.

Taking off with the Çakır missile, Bayraktar Akıncı flew to the northern province of Sinop for a long-range firing test. Fired from the unmanned aerial vehicle at the Sinop firing range from a distance of 100 kilometers, the Çakır cruise missile hit the target over the Black Sea at a speed of 800 km/h with precise accuracy.

The Bayraktar Akıncı UAV, which entered the inventory of Azerbaijan, had its first flight on Feb. 9, witnessed by Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar. The export and cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2023 became the largest single export agreement in the history of the Turkish defense and aerospace industry.