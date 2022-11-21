Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time

Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time

TEKİRDAĞ
Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time

Türkiye’s first indigenous unmanned fighter aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma, developed by Baykar Technologies, has passed the first test runs.

Bayraktar Kızılelma, transferred to Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district, first successfully completed taxi and ground driving tests with safety ties.

Then, the first test runs without safety ties was directed by Selçuk Bayraktar, the company’s chief technology officer.

Kızılelma is planned to make a difference on the battlefield especially with its “landing and take-off capability on ships with short runways.”

Developed considering short-runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s first LHD-class vessel, the fighter jet will play an important role in overseas missions thanks to this feature. It will have a low radar signature thanks to its design.

Kızılelma will be able to carry 1,500 kilograms of payload (weapons and devices, etc.). Its flight range is 930 kilometers, while the operating altitude was declared as 10,668 meters. It can operate in the air for five hours and has a maximum speed of 900 km/h.

It will be equipped with the locally made active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

Unlike unmanned aerial vehicles, Kızılelma will also provide effectiveness against air targets with domestic air-air munitions. With these abilities, it will change the balance on the battlefield.

It was showcased at Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, in the northern province of Samsun, attracting great attention despite ongoing design and development efforts.

The first flight of Kızılelma is expected to take place in 2023, according to Bayraktar.

The Turkish drones got worldwide fame amid the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War that broke out on Sept. 27, 2020, between Armenia and Azerbaijan when Türkiye, a rising drone power in the international arena, supplied its ally Azerbaijan with UAVs for use in the conflict and significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s victory.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria

Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. Young woman killed in e-scooter accident

    Young woman killed in e-scooter accident

  3. Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

    Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

  4. Minister sees no change in gas prices in December

    Minister sees no change in gas prices in December

  5. War affects cruise tourism in Black Sea

    War affects cruise tourism in Black Sea
Recommended
Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria

Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria
PKK/YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill 3: Minister

PKK/YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill 3: Minister
MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror

MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror
Veteran journalist dies at age of 83

Veteran journalist dies at age of 83
Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony

Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony
Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

Man never gives up his dream of supporting children
WORLD Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesias Java island

Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 46 people and injured hundreds when it damaged buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul has announced that it will start calculating two new indices, BIST Sustainability 25 and BIST Participation Dividend Indices, from today onward.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.