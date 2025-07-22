Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

EDİRNE

A battle tank recently submerged off the coast of Edirne’s Keşan district contributes to diving tourism in the Saros Gulf, becoming the newest exhibit in the region’s growing Underwater History Museum.

Carried out by the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation and the Edirne Saros Tourism Infrastructure Service Union (ESTAB), the Artificial Reef Project aims to enrich both marine biodiversity and alternative tourism options in the area.

The initiative includes the strategic placement of decommissioned vehicles and structures, such as tanks, airplanes and ships, around İbrice Harbor to offer divers a unique underwater experience while also contributing to the marine ecosystem.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation President Kadir Sağlam emphasized the exceptional beauty of the Saros Gulf, both above and below the surface.

“There is a thriving marine life worth seeing here,” said Sağlam. “The battle tank was submerged at a depth of 10 meters. It will not only boost diving tourism but also provide a habitat for marine life.”

Sağlam noted that the Underwater History Museum is beginning to yield results, attracting local and foreign tourists to the underwater wonders of the region.

“Our aim is to draw more people underwater,” he said. “With these efforts, we want to support local diving schools and energize the diving sector. Visitors can undergo training for scuba diving or free dive down to see the submerged tank at 10 meters. The artificial reef structures also serve as shelters for fish, allowing divers to observe vibrant marine life firsthand.”

Edirne Promotion and Tourism Association President Bülent Bacıoğlu said the Saros Gulf is steadily gaining prominence as a hub for alternative tourism, especially diving.

“In addition to traditional seaside tourism, Saros is becoming a sought-after destination for those interested in underwater exploration,” Bacıoğlu said. “We see increasing numbers of divers from Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, along with domestic visitors.”

Bacıoğlu described the tank submersion as a significant step forward. “A tank was recently submerged, joining planes and various sculptures already placed underwater. This area is becoming a hotspot for underwater tourism,” he said.