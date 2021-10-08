Battery electric vehicles ban on Istanbul’s islands stirs debate

  • October 08 2021 07:00:00

Battery electric vehicles ban on Istanbul’s islands stirs debate

ISTANBUL
Battery electric vehicles ban on Istanbul’s islands stirs debate

The ban on battery electric vehicles on Istanbul’s Princes’ Islands that came to force on Oct. 5 has stirred debate, with some locals complaining persistently, saying they want their right to ride the vehicles back.

Especially tradespeople on the islands strictly oppose the ban.

“I sell water dispensers, wood, coal and gas cylinders throughout this island. How will I carry them with a bike?” asked Cemal Uzun, a grocery owner in Büyükada, the largest of Istanbul’s nine islands.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has imposed a ban on battery electric vehicles on Princes’ Islands in a bid to curb increasing accidents and unauthorized parking at pedestrian-only venues.

“I am obliged to use those vehicles as some of my clients are living on the other side of the island. Also, we use them to carry our elderly clients from their homes to our shops,” Kemal Çakar, a hairdresser in Büyükada, told daily Hürriyet.

The ban has an exception for permanent residents who are over the age of 66 and public officials. The couriers also will be able to ride the vehicles with special permission from the local municipality.

“A regulation is needed. Those who live far, have children or have aged parents need these vehicles,” Ali Albayrak, an islander noted.

Sabahat Akyürek is a Büyükada resident who defends the ban.

“A while ago, I escaped the danger of being hit by three different vehicles,” she said. “The roads in the islands are narrow. I want streets where I can walk freely.”

Engin Çelik, the deputy mayor of the Princes’ Islands, also highlighted the need for the ban.

“More than 12,000 people out of the total population of 16,000 on the islands are above the age of 18. The number of battery electric vehicles has reached thousands. Plus personal bicycles and bikes for rent. The streets of the islands cannot handle such a traffic,” Çelik stated.

Princes' Islands,

WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project now at stage of implementation: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

    Turkish official rebuffs claims about Central Bank chief

  3. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  4. Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

    Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week

  5. Ankara warns Athens against arms race

    Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Recommended
Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara

Guatemalan dishes served in culinary event in Ankara
Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country

Turkish coffee still ‘most consumed coffee’ in country
Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine

Turkish foreign minister meets businesspeople in Ukraine
Turkey condemns heinous terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan
EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year: Borrell

EU ties with Turkey 'greatly improved' over last year: Borrell
Ankara warns Athens against arms race

Ankara warns Athens against arms race
Germanys Merkel to visit Turkey next week

Germany's Merkel to visit Turkey next week
WORLD China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.