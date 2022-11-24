Bastık to perform at World Cup with world stars

ISTANBUL

Singer Zeynep Bastık will be the first Turkish artist to perform at a World Cup tournament, as she will be sharing the stage with stars and bands from around the world in a series of concerts in Qatar on Nov. 24.

Bastık will share the stage with Shakira, Nicki Minaj, BTS, Maluma, Myriam Fares, J Balvin, Nora Fatehi, Patrick Nnaemeka and Black Eyed Peas in a series of concerts in the Al Khor Al-Bayt Stadium.

The date, Nov. 24, is considered one of the long-awaited days of the World Cup group matches as two football giants will be on the pitch.

Portugal will go head to head with Ghana at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud city, and Brazil will face Serbia in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

The concerts at Al Khor Al-Bayt stadium will be mirrored on giant screens at two stadiums - Ras Abu Aboud and Lusail Iconic - so that tens of thousands of spectators can join the music feast together.

Born in 1993 in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, 29-year-old Bastık joined the Fire of Anatolia as a dancer when she was only 15. In 2010, she started her professional music career with a band named “Jackpot” in the western province of İzmir. Performing backing vocals to the country’s famous singers for years, Bastık reached nationwide fame with cover songs she performed on YouTube.