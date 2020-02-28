Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

  • February 28 2020 17:13:13

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir will take on Denmark's FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 stage, according to the draw at the union's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Feb. 28.

The first legs in this phase will be held on March 12 with second legs on March 19.

Başakşehir paired with FC Copenhagen for the first time in history.

Polish city of Gdansk will host the 2020 Europa League final on May 27. 

Below is the last 16 draw:

Medipol Başakşehir (Turkey) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

Olympiacos (Greece) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (England)

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Wolfsburg (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Inter Milan (Italy) - Getafe (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain) - Roma (Italy)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) or Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) - Basel
(Switzerland)

LASK Linz (Austria) - Manchester United (England)

