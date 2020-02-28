Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Medipol Başaksehir advanced to the UEFA Europa League last 16 after beating Sporting Lisbon 4-1 in extra time at home.

Having been defeated by Sporting Lisbon 3-1 in the first leg of Round 32, the Turkish Super Lig club eliminated their opponent 5-4 on aggregate.

Martin Skrtel gave the home team the lead in the 31st minute while Danijel Aleksic struck a perfect free kick from the edge of the box and made it 2-0.

In the second half, Luciano Vietto found the net for Sporting Lisbon in the 68th minute, making it 2-1.

The score would have been enough for the Portuguese team to advance to the next stage.

But Medipol Başakşehir made a historical comeback.

Edin Visca found the net for the Istanbul side in stoppage time and the match went into extra time at 3-1.

Visca scored a penalty in the 119th minute to advance his team to the last 16 at Fatih Terim Stadium.

Round of 32-second leg results

Espanyol 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (agg: 3-6)

Malmo 0-3 Wolfsburg (agg: 1-5)

Gent 1-1 Roma (agg: 1-2)

Porto 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen (agg: 2-5)

Basel 1-0 APOEL (agg: 4-0)

LASK Linz 2-0 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 3-1)

Istanbul Başakşehir 4-1 Sporting Lisbon (agg: 5-4)

Inter Milan 2-1 Ludogorets (agg: 4-1)

Benfica 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 4-5)

Ajax 2-1 Getafe (agg: 2-3)

Celtic 1-3 Copenhagen (agg: 2-4)

Sevilla 0-0 CFR Cluj (agg: 1-1, Sevilla moved to last 16)

Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (agg: 2-2, Olympiacos moved to last 16)

Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (agg: 6-1)