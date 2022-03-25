Bartholomew to visit Ukrainian refugees in Poland

  • March 25 2022 07:00:00

Bartholomew to visit Ukrainian refugees in Poland

ISTANBUL
Bartholomew to visit Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Istanbul’s Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew has accepted an invitation by Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit his country amid a flow of refugees from Ukraine.

Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of millions of Orthodox believers, will hold a religious ceremony in Poland with Ukrainian evacuees.

Kadıköy Metropolitan Emmanuel Adamakis and Reverend Iakovos Krochak will join Bartholomew in his Poland trip.

The time of the trip has not been announced yet.

Born on Feb. 29, 1940, on the island of Imbros (Gökçeada), Bartholomew has been the Fener Greek patriarch since Nov. 2, 1991.

For supporting refugees, he visited the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016 and the Korean Demilitarized Zone to pray for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula in 2018.

Bartholomew I,

TURKEY Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  2. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  3. Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

    Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

  4. Erdoğan discusses Ukraine war with world leaders at NATO

    Erdoğan discusses Ukraine war with world leaders at NATO

  5. New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts

    New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts
Recommended
Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls

US ambassador’s wife hangs photos by Turkish artist on house walls
Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister

Turkey takes measures against ‘floating mine’ claim in Black Sea: Minister
Turkey slams EU for non-visionary ‘Strategic Compass’

Turkey slams EU for non-visionary ‘Strategic Compass’
Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister
Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

Erdoğan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations
WORLD Biden to visit near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

Biden to visit near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 25, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition.
ECONOMY Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti

Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti

Spanish banking group BBVA’s share price offer to achieve full control of Turkish lender Garanti BBVA, which was announced in November 2021, is far below a fair level, one of the major shareholders has said.

SPORTS Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

A professional sports club in the southern province of Adana has accepted a 14-year-old Ukrainian tennis player who ran away from the Russian aggression in his country with open arms to help him continue his passion for the sport in Turkey.